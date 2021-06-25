Shabana Azmi not duped by Living Liquidz, confirms online scam

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has said that she was a victim of an online scam and the alcohol delivery platform she had mentioned in her Twitter post was not involved in the fraud.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Azmi had said that she never received the prepaid order she had placed with the alcohol delivery platform Living Liquidz.

Later in the day, the actor said she has spoken to the owners of the platform and they have no link with the "fraudsters".

Also Read | Shabana Azmi accuses alcohol delivery platform of cheating her

“Finally traced the owners of Living Liquidz and it turns out that the people who cheated are fraudsters and have nothing to do with the brand Living Liquidz," Azmi said.

The actor urged Mumbai Police and the Cyber Crime department to take strict actions against those involved in the scam.

"I urge Mumbai Police and the Cyber Crime department to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses and scamming us”.

Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us https://t.co/AUobsRg0on — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

Moksh S Saini, Director, Living Liqudiz, said they have already reported the issue to the police and cyber cell and have also raised a concern with Google about letting any one use any name without verification.

"It is extremely unfortunate that there are several people out there who are using not just our name but also of other liquor stores and circulating fake numbers to dupe customers into transferring money in exchange for product and we sincerely hope that the authorities can bring these criminals to justice," Saini said in a statement.