Shilpa Shetty pens note after mother undergoes surgery

Shilpa Shetty's mother undergoes surgery, actor pens note

The actor shared a photo of her mother Sunanda Shetty and her doctor from Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 16 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 22:54 ist
The actor shared a photo of her mother Sunanda Shetty and her doctor from Nanavati Hospital on Instagram. Credits: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday asked her fans to pray for her mother's good health after she underwent a surgery.

The actor shared a photo of her mother Sunanda Shetty and her doctor from Nanavati Hospital here.

Shetty said the past few days have been a "roller coaster" for her and her family.

"Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!" the actor wrote.

She, however, didn't disclose the details of her mother's surgery.

The 47-year-old actor thanked the doctors for taking care of her mother "before, during, and after her surgery".

"A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles #grateful #blessed #positivity" Shetty added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Shilpa Shetty
Instagram

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

 