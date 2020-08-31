Shivarajkumar unveils the Common Display Picture for Sudeep’s birthday

There’s no denying the fact that Shivarajkumar is one of the biggest and revered names in Kannada cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and enviable body of work. He has starred in quite a few timeless classics and proved that he is a synonym for success. The ‘Hattrick Hero’, on Sunday (August 31) took to Twitter to share the Common Display Picture (CDP) for actor Sudeep’s birthday on September 2.

Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best pic.twitter.com/x1LonqME3f — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) August 30, 2020

Shivarajkumar shares a healthy rapport with Deepanna and acted alongside the self-made star in The Villain, one of the biggest Kannada movies of 2018. Interestingly, the Eega baddie had previously unveiled the CDP for Shivanna’s birthday.

Sudeep, who is considered to be the pride of the Kannada film industry, began his career in the late 1990s but his first two movies did not release in theatres. Moreover, his first release Thayavva sank without a trace. He eventually found a foothold in the industry with Huchcha, a remake of the Bala-directed Sethu. He subsequently acted in movies like Ranna, Bachchan, Kichcha and Maanikya and became an inseparable part of the industry.

He also made an impact in Tollywood with Eega and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sudeep made his Bollywood debut with Phoonk, adding a new dimension to his career. He was also a part of films such as Rann and Dabangg 3.

He will next be seen in Kotigooba 3, a sequel to Kotigooba 2. The film has a strong cast that includes Shraddha Das and Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani. He also has Phantom, co-starring Shraddha Srinath, in his kitty.

Coming back to Shivarajkumar, he will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhajarangi 2, a ‘spiritual successor’ to the 2013 blockbuster Bhajarangi. He will also be re-entering Tollywood with a Kannada-Telugu bilingual that features him in the role of an Army officer.