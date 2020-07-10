Shraddha Srinath’s post about the 'desirability' of married actresses goes viral

There’s no denying the fact that Shraddha Srinath is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the film industry. The sincere performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and outspoken nature. She has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the film world — right from Shivarajkumar to Nani — and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Shraddha recently took to Instagram and shared a thought-provoking post on the ‘desirability’ of married actresses. She wondered whether tying the knot takes a toll on the career prospects of a ‘regular mainstream actress’. The Vikram Vedha heroine, however, refrained from taking a stand and urged her fans to share their views on the matter.

Shraddha’s remarks come at a time when Samantha Akkineni is ruling Tollywood. The ‘Queen Bee’, who is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, has starred in well-received movies such as Majili and Oh Baby after marriage. She also impressed a section of the audience with her performances in the Tamil movie Super Deluxe and the Dil Raju-backed Jaanu. Sam will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man 2, one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Jyothika, who is married to Tamil actor Suriya, too enjoys a dedicated fan following.

Coming back to Shraddha, she made her Tollywood debut with the well-received Jersey (2019) and added a new dimension to her career. Her next release Jodi, however, failed to live up to expectations. She was last seen in Krishna And His Leela, which released directly on a streaming platform. The film has received rave reviews from all quarters and is widely regarded as a success.

Shraddha will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Chakra, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vishal. She also has the Kannada movie Phantom, co-starring Sudeep, in her kitty.