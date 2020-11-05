Shruti Haasan shares the Common Display Picture for Kamal Haasan’s birthday

Noted actor Shruti Haasan took to Twitter on Wednesday (November 4) to unveil the Common Display Picture (CDP) for her father and powerhouse performer Kamal Haasan’s birthday. She thanked fans for their support, indicating that it means a lot to her.

Kamal, who turns a year older on Saturday (November 7), is widely regarded as an artiste par excellence. He began his acting career at the age of four with the 1960 release Kalathur Kanamma, starring Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in the lead. After playing supporting roles in a couple of K Balachander-helmed movies, he eventually got a major breakthrough with the director’s Apoorva Raagangal that hit screens in 1975.

He consolidated his standing in the Tamil film industry with films such as Avargal, Varumayin Niram Sivappu and Sigappu Rojakal. In made an impact in Tollywood with the romantic-drama Maro Charitra, Sagara Sangamam and Sommokadidi Sokokadidh.

Kamal became a pan-India star in 1981 when he starred in the cult classic Ekk Duuje Ke Liye, a remake of the previously-mentioned Maro Charitra. Sadma, a remake of the Tamil hit Moondram Pirai, too proved to be a game changer for him even though it did not do well at the box office. The ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ remained a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood with notable films such as Geraftaar, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, and Saagar.

He also acted in a few well-received Malayalam and Kannada movies. He played a supporting role in the Bengali movie Kabita, adding a new dimension to his career.

Coming to the present, Kamal is busy hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He will soon be turning his attention to the Shankar-helmed Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani.

On the other hand, Shruti is awaiting the release of the Tollywood movie Krack, which features Ravi Teja in the lead. The actor also has the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam in her kitty.