'Sita Ramam' review: Dulquer a surprise weak link

'Sita Ramam' review: Dulquer a surprise weak link

3.5/5

Jayadeep Jayesh
Jayadeep Jayesh,
  • Aug 05 2022, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 08:02 ist
Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur play lovers in period drama.

Sita Ramam
Telugu (Theaters)
Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
Cast: Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth

‘Sita Ramam’ is the story of an orphaned soldier Ram, who receives letters from a woman named Sita, who claims to be his wife. He falls in love with the woman and in pursuit of this love he finds “home”.

At the core of it, ‘Sita Ramam’ is a classic love story. But there is a lot more to the film than what meets the eye.

To begin with, the radicalisation of Kashmiri Muslims and the Indo-Pak conflict is showcased
responsibly (by commercial cinema standards). The Indian soldiers don’t one-up the Pakistani soldiers. There are humanitarians and self-interest merchants on both sides.

In a film that relies heavily on the likeability of its characters, the strongest is Afreen, a Pakistani woman played by Rashmika Mandanna. In a rebellious role, Rashmika delivers a powerful performance. Afreen’s character introduction, combined with sequences that present the conflict in Kashmir, make the cheesy love story of Sita and Ram appear trivial in the first half.

The love story becomes engaging in the second half when the conflict is introduced and leads to a heart-wrenching conclusion. Sumanth delivers a noteworthy performance as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma. Mrunal Thakur succeeds at
being charming and mysterious at the same time as Sita. Murali Sharma is at his typical best while Tharun Bhascker succeeds partly at providing comic relief.

However, Dulquer Salman struggles to find the right metre for Ram. His performance is very superficial and the dialogue delivery theatrical at times. His boyish charm is a consolation.
The music by Vishal Chandhrashekhar has a vintage quality to it.
‘Sita Ramam’ shares its soul with the
Bollywood classic ‘Veer-Zara’ (2004). Yet, it maintains an identity of its own.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sita Ramam
Dulquer Salman
Rashmika Mandanna
Mrunal Thakur
Sumanth
Telugu

What's Brewing

No stopping Shivanna @60

No stopping Shivanna @60

How to design a vacation home

How to design a vacation home

Collapsible items for your home

Collapsible items for your home

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

 