Snoop Dogg joins the cast of 'Day Shift'

Snoop Dogg joins cast of upcoming movie 'Day Shift'

'Day Shift' will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry,

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 16 2021, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:21 ist
Rapper Snoop Dogg. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift.

According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ensemble.

Previously announced stars include Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and C.S. Lee.

Day Shift will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry, who has worked as second unit director and stunt coordinator on movies like Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick franchise.

Tyler Tice has penned the script with latest revisions by Shay Hatten.

The story is about a hard working blue collar dad (Foxx) who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted eight-year old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski will produce the movie along with Jason Spitz through their banner 87Eleven Entertainment. Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick are also producing.

Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

snoop dogg
Hollywood

What's Brewing

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 