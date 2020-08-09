Social media star Sakshi Chopra to enter 'Bigg Boss 14'?

Singer Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of legendary director Ramanand Sagar, is a pretty popular name on social media and she enjoys a good fan following for a variety of reasons. She has impressed her die-hard fans by recreating/covering popular numbers with a fair degree of finesse. She has also grabbed plenty of attention with her bold photoshoots. According to several reports, Sakshi is set to be a part of the popular TV show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. She is reportedly going to be a part of the show's 14th season.

Many feel that Sakshi will make a good addition to the reality show, upping the glamour quotient. Moreover, given her strong fan base, she is likely to be one of the ‘hot favourites’ to win the top prize.

Bigg Boss 14, which will reportedly go on air in September, is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the previous instalments. In the recently-released promo, ‘Bhai’ had implied that the show is all about ‘changing scene of 2020’. These comments suggested that the show will serve as a source of entertainment amid the Covid-19 crisis. The buzz is that TV stars Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena will be a part of Bigg Boss 14. This, however, is yet to be confirmed

Coming back to Sakshi, she is currently working on a few original songs and is expected to make an announcement regarding the same in the coming days. The inside talk is that her latest single is going to be released on YouTube pretty soon.