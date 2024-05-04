Mumbai to witness high sea waves till Sunday night, BMC issues advisory

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid warnings about high tide till Sunday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a 'swell of surge waves' from 11 30 am on Saturday to 11 30 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.

During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres, it said. The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution.