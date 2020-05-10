SS Rajamouli decides against talking about Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli is beyond any doubt one of the most celebrated directors in Tollywood today. The ace director, who became a pan-India sensation with the Baahubali saga, is loved by one and all due to his active imagination and range as a storyteller.

‘Jakkanna’ will be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) after the coronavirus situation improves. The film has piqued curiosity due to its massy motion, which has left fans asking for more.

It, however, looks like movie buffs will have to wait a bit longer than expected for any further updates about the magnum opus. According to a report carried by Tollywood.net, the Eeaga director has decided against revealing too much about the biggie in the coming days. While fans might find the decision to be a bit disappointing, many feel that this was always on the cards as SSR likes maintain a secrecy around his movies.

A section of audience wants the team to release a teaser on leading man Jr NTR’s birthday (May 23). This, however, might not happen given Rajamouli’s big decision.

RRR, touted to be a period-drama, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and is likely to have patriotic undertones. The film stars Tarak and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the two. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani. A while ago, it was reported that Shriya Saran would be essaying a key role in the magnum opus but this is yet to be confirmed.

RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021, but might not be able to keep its date with the audience due to the lockdown. One is likely to get an update about this in the days to come.