Statham, Hart in talks for 'The Man from Toronto'

Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Kevin Hart in negotiations to headline Sony's upcoming action-comedy The Man From Toronto.

Patrick Hughes, best known for The Expendables 3 and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, will direct the movie from a script by Robbie Fox.

According to Deadline, Fox developed the story idea in collaboration with Jason Blumenthal.

The story follows a case of a mistaken identity as one of the world's deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Blumenthal will also produce the movie alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer.

Statham, 52, most recently starred in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which also had a cameo from Hart. He will next feature in Guy Ritchie's Cash Truck.

Hart, 40, who reunited with Dwayne Johnson for Jumanji: The Next Level recently, will also star in Fatherhood for Sony.