Sudeep begins final schedule of 'Phantom'

Sandalwood star Sudeep took to Twitter on Thursday (November 12) to reveal that he has started work on the 'final part' of his eagerly-awaited movie Phantom. He added that a challenging episode will be filmed during the last leg of the shoot and indicated that the team had to put in a lot of hard work while visualising the sequence.

The final part of #Phantom rolling.

A very challenging episode,,,, and conceiving it the way we visualized is all together another task.

The last schedule at hyd.#TheWorldOfPhantom #VikranthRona

'Deepanna' shared a photo in which his character is sitting on a chair.

Phantom, directed by Anup Bhandari, is a thriller that features Sudeep in a new avatar. The mass hero apparently plays the role of a mysterious hunter named Vikranth Rona. The character's look suggests that the film will cater to the tastes of urban youth.

The shoot was put on hold in March following the Covid-19 lockdown. The biggie resumed filming in July in Hyderabad after the government eased the restrictions.

Bhandari, widely regarded as one of the most talented filmmakers in Kannada cinema, rose to fame with the sleeper hit Raagi Taranga. The critically-acclaimed movie revolved around the mysterious deaths of pregnant women. His second directorial venture Rajaratha, however, did not do too well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Phantom helps him bounce back in style.

Coming back to Sudeep, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Maanikya actor will soon be seen in Kotigobba 3, the third installment of the Kotigobba franchise. The film has an impressive cast that includes Shraddha Das, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and Preman star Madonna Sebastian. He is also likely to team up with Mollywood's Prithviraj for a pan-India movie.