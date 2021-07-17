Sudeep wraps up 'Vikrant Rona' shoot, thanks co-star Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Sudeep took to Twitter on Friday (July 16) to inform fans that he has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Kannada flick Vikrant Rona. He thanked Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who makes a 'special appearance' in the biggie, for bringing a certain amount of energy on the sets. The mass hero went on to express his gratitude to the team for supporting him during the journey, which started over a year ago.



It was wth this pic on the 1st day of #VikrantRona tat I started my journey as VikrantRona on March 2nd last year. Been more than a year n finally I wrapped shoot yday.

Will miss the entire team n being on sets.(contd)@shaliniartss @anupsbhandari @nirupbhandari @neethaofficial pic.twitter.com/jNYvqlbCKg — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2021

Thanks @Asli_Jacqueline for bringing in so much energy into the song and the film. 🥂🥂

Your dance did make me deliver a step or two too 😁.

Spread the warmth the way you always do. Bestttt wishes 🥂🤗🤗. pic.twitter.com/WGV4HttoFA — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2021

Vikrant Rona is touted to be a fantasy adventure-thriller and features 'Deepanna' in the role of a hunter. The film has been directed by Anup Bhandari and marks his first collaboration with an A-lister. He rose to fame with the critically acclaimed RangiTaranga, garnering attention for his unique brand of storytelling. His second film Rajaratha, however, didn't live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Vikrant Rona helps him score a much-need hit.

The film has an impressive cast that includes Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves and theatres reopen.



Sudeep, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the professional front. He was last seen in the Bollywood actioner Dabangg 3, which marked his first collaboration with Salman Khan. It was directed by Prabhudeva and revolved around the showdown between the popular reel cop Chulbul Pandey and a dangerous foe. The biggie made a fair impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-CAA protests.

Sudeep will soon be seen in the Kotigobba 3, the third installment of the Kotigobba series. It has been directed by Shiva Karthik and features an impressive cast that includes Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and Mollywood actor Madonna Sebastian. Sudeep and Anup were to collaborate for Billa Ranga Baashaa but the film has been postponed. He is also part of actor Upendra's latest magnum opus Kabzaa.