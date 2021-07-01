Actor Sudeep completes his voiceover for 'Vikrant Rona'

Kannada star Sudeep on Wednesday (June 30) confirmed that he has completed the voiceover for his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona and added that he will shoot for the songs in the days to come. The mass hero revealed that he has seen a few samples of the 3D version and is happy with the way things are shaping up.

Completed my voice over for #VikrantRona . An awesome experience. A new approach to the role.

Saw few samples if the 3D version,,,

Thrilled to see the world of VR come to life.

Now looking forward to the song shoot.

🥂🤗 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 30, 2021

Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, is touted to be a fantasy drama with a unique storyline. It features the seasoned actor in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The buzz is that he essays the role of a hunter in the biggie. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, who plays a 'jovial' character, and newcomer Neetha Ashok.

Anup rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed RangiTaranga, which released in 2015. His second directorial venture Rajaratha, however, failed to live up to expectations. The buzz is that Vikrant Rona has the potential to help him revive his career.



Sudeep, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3, which marked his first collaboration with Salman Khan. It was directed by Prabhudeva and revolved around what happens when the popular reel cop Chulbul Pandey locks horns with a dangerous rival. The flick made a decent impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-CAA protests.

Sudeep will soon be seen in the Kotigobba 3, the third part of the Kotigobba series. It has been directed by Shiva Karthik and has an impressive cast that includes Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and Premam star Madonna Sebastian. It will be released in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves. Sudeep and Anup were to team up for Billa Ranga Baashaa but the film has been postponed. There have been talks of him teaming up with Malayalam star Prithviraj for a pan-India movie.