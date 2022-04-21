Sudha Kongara to direct movie for Hombale Films

Sudha Kongara to direct movie for 'KGF 2' makers Hombale Films

The film will deal with a real-life story

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 21 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 16:19 ist
Sudha Kongara has previously directed movies such as 'Saala Khadoos' and 'Soorarai Pottru'. Credit: IANS Photo

Sudha Kongara, who directed critically acclaimed films like Saala Khadoos and Soorarai Pottru, has now joined hands with the makers of KGF.

Kannada production house Hombale Films took to their Twitter to make a huge announcement regarding their next with Sudha Kongara.

The press note released by Hombale Films reads, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have'

The announcement has piqued the curiosity of fans. Sudha had previously confirmed that she will be reuniting with Suriya (after Soorarai Pottru) for another true story. In the coming days, we'll find out whether it's this project or another

