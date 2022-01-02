Actor Vadivelu recovers from Covid-19

Tamil actor Vadivelu recovers from Covid-19

The actor has been discharged from the hospital

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 02 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 14:30 ist
Actor Vadivelu. Credit: IANS Photo

 Tamil comedian Vadivelu, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Porur, has recovered.

In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had recovered completely and that he was discharged in good health.

Vadivelu, who was screened at the Chennai airport on his return from London, tested positive for the virus.

Also read | Tamil actor Vadivelu in hospital after testing Covid positive

The actor had gone to London along with members of his 'Naai Sekar Returns' unit for a music scoring session for the film.

Interestingly, days after actor Vadivelu tested positive for Covid-19, his film's director Suraj too tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vadivelu
Kollywood
Entertainment News
Tamil Cinema

What's Brewing

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

Warmth of yoga

Warmth of yoga

Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

Itchy scalp? Tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Itchy scalp? Tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

 