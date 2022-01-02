Tamil actor Vadivelu recovers from Covid-19

Tamil comedian Vadivelu, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Porur, has recovered.
In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had recovered completely and that he was discharged in good health.
Vadivelu, who was screened at the Chennai airport on his return from London, tested positive for the virus.
The actor had gone to London along with members of his 'Naai Sekar Returns' unit for a music scoring session for the film.
Interestingly, days after actor Vadivelu tested positive for Covid-19, his film's director Suraj too tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital.
