Taylor Swift announces new album at MTV VMAs

As promised, the prolific singer-songwriter took to social media later to share more details about her upcoming album called 'Midnights'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 29 2022, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 12:22 ist

In a surprise announcement at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, pop singer Taylor Swift said she is set to release her 10th album on October 21.

Swift bagged the top honour of video of the year for her project All Too Well: The Short Film (10 minute version), which was adjudged the best long-form video at the annual ceremony held on Sunday, reported entertainment website Deadline.

"I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out October 21. I will tell you more at midnight," she said at the end of her acceptance speech.

As promised, the prolific singer-songwriter took to social media later to share more details about her upcoming album called Midnights.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," she captioned the album art on Instagram.

The album is described as "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams".

Her last two albums Folklore and Evermore were released five months apart two years ago. Folklore was named album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. 

