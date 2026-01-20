Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Anything under garb of free speech?' Karnataka HC pulls up TV channel over Mahabharata parody in comedy show

The complaint, filed by Prasanth Shashidhar Nargund with the Hubballi police, stated that an episode aired on November 15, 2025, had indulged in denigration of mythological characters.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 16:28 IST
MahabharatBengaluru newsKarnataka High Courtfreedom of speech

Follow us on :

Follow Us