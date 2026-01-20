Menu
Gold breaches Rs 1.5 lakh/10g-mark; silver surges to record Rs 3.23 lakh/kg

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous closing level of Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 16:25 IST
