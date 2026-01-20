<p>Hyderabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao for nearly seven hours on Tuesday in regard to Telangana's ongoing phone tapping case.</p><p>The session began with three hours in the morning, paused for lunch, and resumed afterward. Heavy police deployment surrounded Jubilee Hills Police Station, where the interrogation took place that created a tense atmosphere outside. As questioning continued, BRS supporters raised slogans, forcing police to disperse the protesters.</p>.High drama in Telangana over coal mine tender involving ministers, media\n.<p>After the session, Harish Rao claimed that the SIT probe against him was meant to divert public attention from the escalating tussle between Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, which has now spilled onto the streets. </p><p>He reiterated his respect for the law, pledging to appear for questioning whenever summoned. Accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of trying to trap him in some case, Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister has already filed numerous cases against him. He branded the Revanth Reddy government a "den of scams".</p><p>Warning that the government might leak selective clips from the interrogation, he demanded they release the full video "if they had the courage". </p><p>"Notices served on BRS leaders would only hasten the Congress party's downfall in Telangana," he said.</p><p>"How could I be implicated as I was never the home minister who is authorised to order phone tapping," Rao questioned.</p><p>According to the SIT probe so far, a DSP in the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had amassed a massive cache of data, recording at least 10 lakh two-way conversations over an extended period during the BRS regime. Hyderabad police sources revealed the officer operated three private war rooms equipped with dedicated servers for the surveillance.</p><p>The intercepted conversations allegedly included those of then opposition leader and current Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, real estate developers, bureaucrats, and several media personalities.</p>