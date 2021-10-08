Telugu filmmaker B Gopal chosen for Satyajit Ray Award

Telugu filmmaker B Gopal chosen for Satyajit Ray Award

Gopal has directed 30 Telugu films and two Hindi moves so far

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 08 2021, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 17:41 ist
Filmmaker B Gopal. Credit: IMDb

Noted Telugu filmmaker B Gopal has been chosen for the fourth Satyajit Ray Award for his overall contribution to Indian cinema. Instituted by the Satyajit Ray Film Society Kerala, a state-based organisation, the award comprises Rs 10,000 cash prize, a memento and plaque. He was selected by a panel comprising Malayalam filmmaker Balu Kiriyath, music director Perumbavoor G Raveendranath and others. Eminent filmmaker and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actress Madhabi Mukherjee and producer Mohan G were the earlier recipients of the honour.

Gopal has directed 30  Telugu films and two Hindi moves in his decades-long tinsel town career, the organisers said in a statement. The award would be presented to him in a function to be held in Hyderabad on October 13, they said.

