Telugu star Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

South star Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor shared a note on Twitter to inform about his diagnosis.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine," he wrote.

Arjun urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

Work-wise, he has multi-lingual action thriller Pushpa set to release on August 13 in theatres. He is also set to team up with Bharat Ane Nenu fame director Siva Koratala.