Telugu star Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu star Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

The 38-year-old actor shared a note on Twitter to inform about his diagnosis

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 14:32 ist
Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Credit: Facebook/AlluArjun

South star Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor shared a note on Twitter to inform about his diagnosis.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine," he wrote.

Arjun urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance," he said.

Work-wise, he has multi-lingual action thriller Pushpa set to release on August 13 in theatres. He is also set to team up with Bharat Ane Nenu fame director Siva Koratala.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

allu arjun
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

 