<p>Gonikoppa: Four people were injured after a stray dog bit them.</p><p>Yavanika (13), V R Grahitha (10), Shrinivas (45) and Yajaveeya (25) are the injured.</p><p>The incident happened when the group was walking towards Gonikoppa bus stand from Mysuramma Nagara.</p> .Bengaluru Central City Corporation urges citizens to adopt stray dogs.<p>The injured were admitted to the local hospital for treatment. The enraged locals beat the dog to death. </p><p>The public meanwhile urged the Gram Panchayat to control street dog menace.</p>