'Thalaivi' new poster: Kangana Ranaut looks exactly like J Jayalalithaa

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Thalaivi, which revolves around the life and accomplishments of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is being shot on a grand scale.



Today (February 24), on Amma's birth anniversary, the makers of the film shared a still from Thalaivi in which Kangana looks exactly like the actress-turned-politician. Dressed in a traditional attire, 'Queen' looks graceful and exudes confidence. The powerhouse performer apparently did justice to the look without using prosthetic. The Thalaivi team had previously released a teaser that received mixed reviews from the audience. The short clip, featuring Kangana in Jaya's trademark green saree, failed to impress due to its disappointing look and feel. Many feel that the makers have made up for the past blunder with the convincing new poster.



Kangana in and as #Thalaivi 🙏

Thalaivi has been directed by AL Vijay of Thalaivaa fame and is the second Hindi movie of his career. He recently said that the Gangster girl is the 'best person' to play the mass leader on the big screen as she is quite a dedicated performer, who has given the film her all.

The Tutak Tutak Tutiya filmmaker has been in poor form of late and many feel that the Jayalalithaa biopic could help him regain his mojo, bouncing back in style.

Thalaivi has a stellar cast that features Arvind Swami of Bombay fame (as MG Ramachandran) and Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi). A few websites had previously claimed that Nandamuri Balakrishna was 'in talks' to play the iconic NTR in the biggie. This, however, is yet to be confirmed

Thalaivi is slated to hit screens in three languages (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) on June 26.