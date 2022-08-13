Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

The Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful Indian adaptation'

The Academy's twitter handle also mention the number of Oscars nominations 'Forest Gump' had

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 13 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 18:22 ist
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film Forest Gump, got a thumbs up from The Academy.

The official Twitter account of The Academy, which recognises excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, shared a video compilation of snippets from Forest Gump and the Aamir Khan-starrer.

A tweet from The Academy called the Bollywood film a "faithful Indian adaptation".

Also Read | 'Laal Singh Chaddha' review: Sincere take on the original

"Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth's sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks," read the tweet.

The Academy's twitter handle also mention the number of Oscars nominations Forest Gump had.

"1994's Forrest Gump was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for: Best Actor (Tom Hanks) Directing (Robert Zemeckis) Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt) Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers) Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)".

Released on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Forrest Gump
Laal Singh Chaddha
Bollywood news
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

 