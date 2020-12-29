‘The Boss Baby’ sequel release delayed to September 2021

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have announced that the sequel to animated comedy The Boss Baby will release in September 2021.

Titled, The Boss Baby: Family Business, the film was initially scheduled to bow out on March 26, but will now arrive on September 17 next year.

According to Variety, the change in the premiere date of the new Boss Baby movie has pushed DreamWorks Animation to postpone Bad Guys to 2022.

The Boss Baby: Family Business reunites director Tom McGrath and voice star Alec Baldwin. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel are also reprising their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.

Actors James Mardsen, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Sedaris and Jeff Goldblum are the new addition to the voice cast.

The film is produced by Jeff Hermann.

The original Boss Baby released in 2017 and was a sleeper hit at the box office minting over $500 million worldwide.