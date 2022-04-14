The key was to look the part: Dutt on 'KGF 2'

The key was to look the part: Sanjay Dutt on 'KGF 2'

Dutt said that the his transformation for the movie wasn't a cakewalk but the effort paid off

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:30 ist
Actor Sanjay Dutt during the promotions of 'KGF Chapter 2'. Credit: AFP Photo/Sujit Jaiswal

As the second part of the period action film KGF hits the screen on Thursday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who makes an entry into the film's universe with his character of Adheera, shared that he had to undergo a gruelling fitness regime to suit the part.

The actor said, "A looming frightening presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist not only requires intense acting but also a believable body physicality. In simpler terms, I didn't only have to act the part, I also had to look the part."

In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer ahead of the release of his film, Sadak 2 where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Bhatt.

Though adopting a fitness regime after the treatment was tough but, for him it all paid off when he saw the film's rushes, "The training was hard but when I saw the rushes it was completely worth it."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

kgf chapter 2
Sanjay Dutt
Sandalwood
Yash
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 