The shoot of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will not be resuming anytime soon, says producer

The Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is arguably one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year. The film features the young star in a quirky avatar that has piqued the curiosity. The shoot of the movie was put on hold a while ago due to the COVID-19 lockdown. With the nation entering ‘Unlock 1.0’ , a few websites had speculated that the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would resume pretty soon. The film’s producer Murad Khetani has now reacted to the speculation and dismissed the reports.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that he has been in touch with the team and feels that this is not the right time to resume the shoot.

“We have realised that the situation currently is extremely worrisome around us. It won't be right or safe to shoot in such a situation. We will wait it out for some more time before we take a call on resuming shoot,” he added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a spiritual sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and features Kartik in what many feel is the most challenging role of his career. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Pati Patni Aur Woh hero. The cast includes versatile actress Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Coming back to Kartik, he was last seen in the much-hyped Love Aaj Kal that marked his first collaboration with Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan. The movie, directed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, opened to a good response at the box office but failed to stay strong in the subsequent days and this proved to be its undoing.

After wrapping up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be turning his attention to the Karan Johar-backed Dostana 2, a follow up/successor to the 2008 release Dostana that starred John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

