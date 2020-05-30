This video of Kareena exercising is inspiring

This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan exercising like a boss is a delight for ‘Bebo’ fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan is arguably one of the popular names in Bollywood and enjoys a strong fan following because of a variety of reasons. The outspoken star has worked with some of the biggest actors in B-town and proved that she belongs to the major leagues. A video of ‘Bebo’ exercising to the popular Aaj Ki Party song is going viral on social media much to the delight of countless fans. The actress is seen burning some calories like a boss and proving that fitness can be fun. Many feel her dedication is the secret behind her impressive looks/screen presence.

Kareena, who tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, has remained an integral part of Bollywood even after marriage. She was last seen in the December release Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan-Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3.  The comedy-drama had a stellar cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The supporting cast included Adil Hussin and Tisca Chopra.

She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Lal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with her Talaash co-star Aamir Khan. The film, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, features ‘Begum’ in a desi avatar. Lal Singh Chaddha, which stars Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi in a key role,  is likely to hit screens later this year.

Kareena also has the period-drama Takht in her kitty. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar,  has an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. The biggie is slated to hit screens in 2021. One is likely to get clarity on the exact release dates of the movies once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

