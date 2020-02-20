Three killed in 'Indian 2' accident: 'Bigil' actress' chilling post on the incident goes viral

Three people on Wednesday lost their lives in an accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which is being shot at the EVP Film City on the outskirts of Chennai. The mishap reportedly took place when a 150-foot industrial crane broke and fell on those present at the shoot location.

Confirming this, Lyca Productions revealed that Assistant Director Krishna, Art Assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu were killed in the unfortunate incident.

Initial reports suggested that Shankar too had been injured in the accident. However, his team soon clarified that the ace filmmaker had escaped unharmed.

Kamal soon offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the mishap and implied he was deeply moved by the incident.

He tweeted, "I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today's is the most horrific one. I lost three colleagues. The distress of their family members will be many times greater than my own pain. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them."

Actress Amritha of Bigil fame too reacted to the tragic incident and recalled how an electrician was killed in a similar accident at the same location during the shoot of the Vjay starrer.

She tweeted, "This is really Sad ! That place is actually horrifying, the same kinda light fell on a person during BIGIL shooting and we were all shattered just like this one !! I just wish ppl don’t go there to shoot again or just don’t go there, lot of negative vibes."

This is a shocking coincidence, which might ruffle a few feathers.

Coming back to Indian 2, it is a sequel to 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and features 'Ulaga Nayagan' in the role of an aged vigilante. The film features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Kamal. The cast also includes Rakul Preet and Siddharth.