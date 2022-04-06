Copyright claim 'culture' hurts music industry: Sheeran

UK singer Sheeran says copyright claim 'culture' damages music industry

'It's really damaging to the songwriting industry,' he said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 06 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 15:35 ist
Ed Sheeran file photo. Credit: AFP Photo

British singer Ed Sheeran said spurious copyright claims against songwriters are becoming too common and were damaging the music industry, after winning a case related to his hit song "Shape of You".

"I feel like claims like this are way too common now and it has become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court even if there's no basis for the claim," he said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

 

"It's really damaging to the songwriting industry."

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ed Sheeran
Music
Copyright
Entertainment
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

 