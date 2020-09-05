Usher sets Las Vegas residency in 2021

Rapper Usher has announced that he will be headlining a Las Vegas residency from July 2021.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform 12 shows, starting July 16, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to Rolling Stones.

The residency will culminate on January 1, 2022.

"2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social.

"So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas," the 41-year-old musician told the outlet.

Produced by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the residency will host Usher in the 4,300-seat venue with a show that spans his two-decade career, featuring old hits as well as more recent songs and brand-new music.