'Vakeel Saab' box office report: How much did the Pawan Kalyan-starrer collect on day 4?

Actor Pawan kalyan's latest movie Vakeel Saab, which hit the screens on April 9, remained strong at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on its first Monday despite witnessing a drop in collection. The day 4 share is expected to be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore, an impressive figure under the 'new normal'. If these estimates hold, the film will collect close to Rs 60 crore in four days, recovering nearly 75 per cent of the pre-release investment.



Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and marks the mass hero's return to the big screen after nearly three years. He was last seen in the action-packed Agnyaathavaasi, which did not do well at the box office. Many feel, the Venu Sriram-directed movie is a crucial outing for the 'Power Star' as he cannot afford to deliver another flop.

Vakeel Saab features PK in the role of a criminal lawyer, who fights for the rights of three women, and highlights the importance of consent. It is a lot massier than Pink and its Tamil adaptation Nerkonda Paarvai, which featured Ajith Kumar.



The movie has received positive reviews with most critics praising Pawan Kalyan for delivering a gripping performance. The hard-hitting dialogues and action scenes have also been praised. The word of mouth is positive, which should benefit the film in the coming days. The Ugadi holiday too should help Vakeel Saab record good numbers on Tuesday,



The film features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her third collaboration with her Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu co-star. She was last seen in the Sankranti blockbuster Krack, which marked her return to Tollywood after a hiatus, and will be hoping to score another hit with Vakeel Saab. The courtroom drama has an impressive cast that includes Anjali, Jai Lava Kusa actor Nivetha Thomas and Prakash Raj