Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal in Alibaug a couple of days ago

  • Jan 27 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 12:26 ist
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and fashion designer Natasha Dalal after they got married.

The Bollywood star and his fiance tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends, at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House on January 24.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan said both him and Dalal were touched by the blessings coming their way post the wedding.

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but the wedding was delayed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Soon after the wedding ceremony, the Coolie No 1 star shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

"Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

On the work front, Dhawan will next be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani

