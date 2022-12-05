Vicky Kaushal opens up on 'quintessential Bollywood hero' tag

Vicky Kaushal opens up on 'Bollywood hero' tag

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 05 2022, 14:28 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

For the first time, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal will be seen doing a lot of dancing and comedy in the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. He says every actor wants to prove themselves in a holistic way.

Talking about fitting into the "quintessential Bollywood hero" tag with all the song and dance in Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky told IANS: "I think every actor out there including myself is out there to prove themselves as an actor in a holistic way and of course in a Bollywood set up, that's what they say it's only after you do the song and dance and comedies you become a complete actor.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

"I always wanted to explore this and this was always inside me but I wanted to do this with the right script and team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in Govinda Naam Mera."

Govinda Naam Mera also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

vicky kaushal
Entertainment
Entertainment News
bollywood
Disney+Hotstar
Kiara Advani
Bhumi Pednekar

