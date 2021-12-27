Video game development no longer my thing: Del Toro

Video game development is not my thing anymore, says director Guillermo del Toro

He has labelled himself as the 'the albatross of video gaming'

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 27 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 16:50 ist
Director Guillermo del Toro. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro says video game development isn't his thing anymore.

On the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the award-winning director who was once teamed up with Hideo Koijma to develop Konami's horror survival video game 'Silent Hills', flat out said he doesn't think he'll ever try video game development again, reports deadline.com.

Fans were curious about his status after he appeared at the Game Awards this year and commented on the hope of a new 'Silent Hill' game being released soon.

While he loves video games and gaming ideas, he doesn't think he'll develop another game because he's labelled himself "the albatross of video gaming."

"It's just one of those things in my life that makes no sense," del Toro said of Silent Hills' cancellation.

"I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami, because I don't understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling."

While del Toro didn't get to work with Kojima and Norman Reedus on 'Silent Hills', they collaborated on the 2019 Kojima Productions game Death Stranding in which del Toro and Reed star alongside other such as Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner and Nicolas Winding Refn.

