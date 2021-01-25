Vidyut Jammwal to reunite with Vipul Shah for an action film

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday announced his next film titled Sanak with filmmaker Vipul Shah.
Jammwal took to Twitter to share the news of his upcoming film.
The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.
"Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow! Ab Sankegi! #ComingSoon #Sanak #VipulAmrutlalShah @RukminiMaitra @IamRoySanyal @kanishk_v @sunshinepicture @Aashin_A_Shah @ZeeStudios_ @ZEE5India @zeecinema @ZeeplexOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany," Jammwal wrote.
According to a source close to film's team, Shah is co-producing the film with Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.
It will be directed by Kanishk Varma, who recently helmed Gulshan Devaiah-starrer Foot Fairy.
"The film went on floors last week in Mumbai and the shoot is likely to be wrapped up by March," the insider added.
Sanak marks the debut of Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra and also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal
