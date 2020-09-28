Vijay Deverakonda announces his next film with director Sukumar

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday said he is set to team up with Telugu director Sukumar for a project, which he promised would be a "memorable" film.

The movie would mark maiden collaboration between the "Arjun Reddy" star and Sukumar, known for helming blockbusters like "Arya" and "100 % Love".

It will be backed by producer Kedar Selagamsetty.

Deverakonda took to Twitter to announce the project, slated to be released in 2022.

"Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sir," the 31-year-old actor tweeted.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Selagamsetty's birthday, with Deverakonda writing that the producer has been a good friend who works "extremely hard".

Earlier this year, Deverakonda started shooting for his next with director Puri Jagannadh, with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions joining the as-yet untitled project as production partners.

The film, also featuring Ananya Panday, will be a pan-India project to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages.

The shooting, however, was stalled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March.