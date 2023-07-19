Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', project to release on ZEE5

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday announced his upcoming non-fiction project "The Kashmir Files Unreported" that will be soon released on streamer ZEE5.

The filmmaker, who earlier directed the 2022 movie The Kashmir Files, shared the news on his social media pages along with its official teaser, saying that it will present the "vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide of Hindus".

"A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the vulgar truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED," Agnihotri tweeted.

The filmmaker, however, did not provide any details of the format of The Kashmir Files Unreported.

The streaming service also shared the teaser of the project and said it will help the viewers "rediscover the neglected chapters of Kashmiri Pandits history".

"Some tragedies are still yearning for a closure... #TheKashmirFilesUnreported coming soon," ZEE5 tweeted.

Written and directed by Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by terrorists.

Featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, the movie opened to polarised reactions on March 11 but became one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of 2022.

Agnihotri's next directorial is The Vaccine War, which is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.