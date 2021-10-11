Was Prabhas not the first choice for Sandeep Vanga's 'Spirit'?

Actor Prabhas is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sandeep Vanga for Spirit, the 25th movie of the mass hero's career. The biggie is touted to be a gamechanger for all concerned and may prove to be a treat for the urban mass audience. According to the latest reports, the Baahubali actor wasn't the first choice for the flick. The Arjun Reddy helmer apparently offered the part to Ram Charan but things did not work out. He also approached Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun but they refused to take it up. It remains to be seen whether the film proves to be their loss and Prabhas' gain in the long run.

Spirit will be backed by T-Series and is likely to feature an intense storyline. The buzz is that it will feature 'Darling' in the role of a cop but this is yet to be confirmed. The biggie will go on the floors after Vanga wraps up the shoot of his latest and second Hindi movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which revolves around the 'classic love story' of two lovers. It features Pooja Hegde, the star of films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, as the female protagonist and is her first movie with the Baahubali hero. The flick will hit the screens this Sankranti alongside biggies such as Valimai and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Prabhas plays Lord Ram in Adipurush, an adaptation of The Ramayana. It is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The Race actor plays the antagonist 'Lankesh' in what is one of the biggest releases of his career.

The Mr Perfect actor also has the actioner Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin's latest movie Project K in his kitty.