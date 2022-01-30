We are not best friends but have a lot in common: Sara Ali Khan on equation with Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Sara Ali Khan, a fairly popular name in the Hindi film industry, has often been compared to her contemporary Janhvi Kapoor as the two started their careers around the same time. The Atrangi Re star recently opened up about her equation with Sridevi's daughter. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said that the Roohi actor isn't a friend but she likes her.

'Janhvi and I have much more in common than people might think. We are not best friends; we both have our circle of friends for years," added the star

Sara added that the Covid pandemic affected their characters as they were just getting used to the industry when the lockdown happened.

Sara, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, began her career with Kedarnath. She hit the jackpot with Simmba, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. The star, however, suffered a setback when Love Aaj Kal ended up as a commercial failure. Most of her films were delayed due to the lockdown



Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re subsequently released on OTT after several delays.

Janhvi, on the other hand, began her career with Dhadak, a remake of the 2018 release Sairat. She did not have any theatrical releases for nearly two years due to the lockdown. Gunjan Saxena, however, was released on OTT and received rave reviews. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, which opened to a fair response at the box office last year. It featured her in a double role, giving her scope to showcase her abilities. The flick had an impressive cast that included Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Janhvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, a remake of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila. It revolves around what happens when her character is drawn into the drug trade. She also has Dostana 2 in her kitty. It was to feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead but he is no longer associated with the project. The film will be revived once the makers finalise his replacement.