When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

Ace stand-up comedian, actor, and host Kapil Sharma revealed that he had auditioned for singing reality show Indian Idol once. He also opened up about trying his luck in a similar kind of reality show Awaz Punjab di in which he got selected but unfortunately he was not shortlisted in Indian Idol.

While having a conversation with the guests and Indian Idol 13 judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and contestants Vineet Singh, Rishi Singh, Navdeep Vadali, and Sanchari Sengupta, he told them that he used to participate in every reality show with the hope of getting selected.

"I have given Indian Idol auditions during one of the seasons. The auditions took place in Amritsar and I was not selected. Then there was this 'Indian Idol' copy Awaz Punjab di in our area where I was selected."

At the same time, he got selected for the comedy-based reality show The Laughter Challenge and decided to go for it.

"During that very time, I also got selected for The Laughter Challenge. However, I had self-analysed and made a decision and I finally chose The Laughter Challenge."

"Honestly, I used to give auditions in all kinds of shows with the simple motivation that 'kahin na kahin toh ghuss hi jaunga'(I will get an entry somewhere). But I am extremely delighted to see how Indian Idol judges are here as the guests of our show."

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.