When Yash spoke about ‘KGF’ beating Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ at the box office

There’s no denying the fact that Yash is one of the most bankable young heroes in the Kannada film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. In 2018, he became a pan-India sensation when KGF opened to a thunderous response at the box office, impressing the target audience.

The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi under the same title, made a solid impact up North despite releasing alongside the Bollywood biggie Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The Anand L Rai-helmed movie opened to a response at the box office but ultimately failed to hold its own against the Kannada magnum opus.

While talking about beating ‘Baadshah’ at the box office, Yash had told the media that no one can truly defeat anyone as each actor has his or her standing in the industry. The ‘Rocking Star’ had further added that Shah Rukh Khan will always be important for the film industry as he has been entertaining fans for a long time.

“I feel we have done a better work or maybe people are liking this kind of films so that doesn't mean that I become greater than somebody or somebody becomes less. It is not nice to say that... Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and he has done amazing job....has been entertaining us for many years,” he added.

Coming to the present, Yash is currently working on the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the previously-mentioned KGF. The film, being directed by Prashant Neel, is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part and this makes it a high-profile affair for all concerned. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and actress Raveena Tandon. It is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2021.

On the other hand, SRK is yet to announce his next movie.