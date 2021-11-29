Where's the smile? Internet finds fault with Sabyasachi again

What is with the internet and Sabyasachi?

Even as brides across the country are flaunting their Sabyasachi outfits as they tie the knot, trolls are targeting the brand again.

Called out previously for its tie-up with fast fashion brand H&M and the sensual mangalsutra ad, the internet has now latched on to Sabyasachi's latest promotion for jewellery featuring "uncut and brilliant-cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold".

Twitterati felt that Sabyasachi models looked aggrieved and in mourning even as they were modelling for "fine jewellery". Most of the Twitter comments criticising the designer seemed vile since they drew upon the idea that a "smile is the best jewellery" women can wear.

While several users took to saying that the models did not look too keen on wearing his jewellery, few called out the misogyny and outpointed that women are often asked to not smile and be expressionless when modelling to not take away the focus from the product.

After looking at Sabyasachi's models, foreigners must be prerplexed "Do Indians really dress up like this for funerals?"

Why do people on this side love dishing on Sabyasachi now!!

Models are supposed to be like hangers for the clothes and jewellery (sorry for the bad example but it is the closest which comes to my mind).

The point is to draw attention to what they are selling and not them. — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) November 28, 2021

Several women also sided by the top designer for breaking away from stereotypes and portraying models from diverse backgrounds.

Sabyasachi collection is aesthetically beautiful & brides look divine in every outfit and jewellery. He is breaking all racism stereotypes with his master-craft. People have to come out from the misogynist mindset that bride just needs to be fair & shy. pic.twitter.com/bbpErowLVH — Eva (@_sassyfeline) November 28, 2021

It is a powerful look. The look that is unfettered by what others think, the look of one being conscious and in control of their style. The look of not being meek and apologetic, but assertive and ready to take on to the world. — Somya Luthra (@somyaluthra24) November 28, 2021

Those who defended Sabyasachi on social media sided with him for his choice of dark-skinned models and a renewed feminine spirit even though the brand's portrayal seems quintessentially a mainstream, commercial idea of womanhood and draws heavily from upper caste Rajput-like adornments and grandeur.