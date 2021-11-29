Where's the smile? Internet finds fault with Sabyasachi again

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 16:19 ist
Twitterati felt that Sabyasachi models looked aggrieved and in mourning even as they were modelling for "fine jewellery". Credit: Special Arrangement/ Instagram @sabyasachiofficial

What is with the internet and Sabyasachi?

Even as brides across the country are flaunting their Sabyasachi outfits as they tie the knot, trolls are targeting the brand again.

Called out previously for its tie-up with fast fashion brand H&M and the sensual mangalsutra ad, the internet has now latched on to Sabyasachi's latest promotion for jewellery featuring "uncut and brilliant-cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold".

Twitterati felt that Sabyasachi models looked aggrieved and in mourning even as they were modelling for "fine jewellery". Most of the Twitter comments criticising the designer seemed vile since they drew upon the idea that a "smile is the best jewellery" women can wear.

While several users took to saying that the models did not look too keen on wearing his jewellery, few called out the misogyny and outpointed that women are often asked to not smile and be expressionless when modelling to not take away the focus from the product.

Several women also sided by the top designer for breaking away from stereotypes and portraying models from diverse backgrounds.

Those who defended Sabyasachi on social media sided with him for his choice of dark-skinned models and a renewed feminine spirit even though the brand's portrayal seems quintessentially a mainstream, commercial idea of womanhood and draws heavily from upper caste Rajput-like adornments and grandeur.

