Where's the smile? Internet finds fault with Sabyasachi again

What is with the internet and Sabyasachi?
Even as brides across the country are flaunting their Sabyasachi outfits as they tie the knot, trolls are targeting the brand again.
Called out previously for its tie-up with fast fashion brand H&M and the sensual mangalsutra ad, the internet has now latched on to Sabyasachi's latest promotion for jewellery featuring "uncut and brilliant-cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold".
Twitterati felt that Sabyasachi models looked aggrieved and in mourning even as they were modelling for "fine jewellery". Most of the Twitter comments criticising the designer seemed vile since they drew upon the idea that a "smile is the best jewellery" women can wear.
Sabyasachi's funeral collection https://t.co/CYvE1tXK9y pic.twitter.com/5w5WZlgl9x
— Shan Kamaraj (@skamaraj32) November 28, 2021
I thought #Aadhaar photograph is the ugly one, then I saw #Sabyasachi AD.
— Chandan Choudhary (@c___square) November 29, 2021
Smile Often. This is how it changes everything
Edit by @shekhariyat #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/S5JWmIxQei
— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) November 27, 2021
Why are these men so sad? #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/fLyVlfSTfH
— 𝓔𝓶𝓸𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓑𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓽 (@EmotionalBhakt) November 27, 2021
While several users took to saying that the models did not look too keen on wearing his jewellery, few called out the misogyny and outpointed that women are often asked to not smile and be expressionless when modelling to not take away the focus from the product.
They seem really bummed out to be wearing Sabyasachi‘s clothes pic.twitter.com/CAo0fkv5oC
— Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) November 27, 2021
After looking at Sabyasachi's models, foreigners must be prerplexed "Do Indians really dress up like this for funerals?"
😂 pic.twitter.com/7w7yY6upCx
— Karnataki🇮🇳 (@u_karnataki) November 27, 2021
Why do people on this side love dishing on Sabyasachi now!!
Models are supposed to be like hangers for the clothes and jewellery (sorry for the bad example but it is the closest which comes to my mind).
The point is to draw attention to what they are selling and not them.
— Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) November 28, 2021
Several women also sided by the top designer for breaking away from stereotypes and portraying models from diverse backgrounds.
Sabyasachi collection is aesthetically beautiful & brides look divine in every outfit and jewellery. He is breaking all racism stereotypes with his master-craft. People have to come out from the misogynist mindset that bride just needs to be fair & shy. pic.twitter.com/bbpErowLVH
— Eva (@_sassyfeline) November 28, 2021
It is a powerful look. The look that is unfettered by what others think, the look of one being conscious and in control of their style. The look of not being meek and apologetic, but assertive and ready to take on to the world.
— Somya Luthra (@somyaluthra24) November 28, 2021
Those who defended Sabyasachi on social media sided with him for his choice of dark-skinned models and a renewed feminine spirit even though the brand's portrayal seems quintessentially a mainstream, commercial idea of womanhood and draws heavily from upper caste Rajput-like adornments and grandeur.
