Would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor: Samantha Akkineni

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who is gearing up to make her OTT debut with the eagerly-awaited The Family Man Season 2, says that she wants to romance Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in a movie. During a rapid-fire session with Bollywood Hungama, she was asked to name the one Bollywood hero she would love to be paired opposite on the big screen, which prompted her to take the Saawariya star's name.

Sam, the star of popular Tollywood movies such as Ye Maaya Chesave and Majili, will be seen playing the role of a rebel in the Raj and DK-helmed web series. Her new avatar has piqued the curiosity of the fans, suggesting that the show may prove to be a gamechanger for her. The series features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and is set in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | They do not affect me anymore: Samantha Akkineni on dealing with trolls

The Satya actor had impressed fans with his work in the first season and is likely to hit it out of the park once again. The trailer suggests that The Family Man Season 2 will be more intense and layered than the first one. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and the late Asif Basra. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.



Samantha, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be seen in the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. She also has the Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, in her kitty.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is working on Brahmastra. The Karan Johar-backed biggie marks the beginning of a trilogy and marks his first collaboration with 'girlfriend' Alia Bhatt. It has a stellar supporting cast that includes 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan, Tollywood legend Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Ranbir also has the Yash Raj Films-backed Shamshera and the Sandeep Vanga-helmed thriller Animal in his kitty.