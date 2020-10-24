Yash's 'KGF' re-releases in theatres

The pan-India blockbuster KGF, the biggest Kannada movie of 2018, re-released in theatres on Friday (October 23) much to the delight of countless fans. Ritesh Sidwani, one of the presenters of the Hindi version of the biggie, shared the big news on Twitter and added that the film will be available in theatres for a week. He also advised moviegoers to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols while enjoying the blockbuster.

KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, was an action-drama that revolved around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai'. The movie hit the right notes with its 'massy' presentation and this helped it emerge as the choice of the 'aam janta'. It exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt outperforming Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

KGF had a strong cast headlined by Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. Actor Tamannaah made a special appearance in the Kannada version while TV star Mouni Roy set the screen on fire with her sizzling moves in the Hindi one.

KGF also made an impact in the Telugu market, opening new avenues for the 'Rocking Star'. There were rumours of him being part of the SS Rajamouli-helmed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and this piqued curiosity. The reports proved to be incorrect.

Coming back to the present, Yash is gearing up for the release of KGF Chapter 2. The magnum opus is expected to be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this makes it a high-stakes affair. It has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Upendra star Raveena Tandon and pan-India actor Prakash Raj.

'Baba' will be seen playing the antagonist in the 'pride of Karnataka' and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

Some time ago, it was reported that the film might have a 'direct to OTT' release, skipping the theatrical route. Yash, however, soon clarified that KGF Chapter 2 has been designed for a big-screen experience.

The film might hit screens during Sankranti 2021.

