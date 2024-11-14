'Every day is wife appreciation day but today is the main day': Ranveer Singh dedicates post to Deepika Padukone on couple's wedding anniversary

<p>One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrates their sixth wedding anniversary today. This year is even more special as the couple shares their special day with the newest member of their family - ‘Dua’. Making it more special not just for them but also for fans, Ranveer released some unseen pictures and precious moments from their life with everyone on social media.</p><p>Their love story, which started on the sets of <em>Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela</em> which also completes 11 years since its release this year, quickly blossomed to become one of the most cherished romances in Bollywood, both on and off-screen. Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have not only charmed audiences with their chemistry in films but have also shown fans a glimpse of their love, respect, and admiration for each other in their real life.</p><p>Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to celebrate his love for Deepika Padukone with a heartfelt post where he shared some unseen pictures of Deepika. He wrote, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day ☺💁🏽♂ #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone 😘♥ I love you 🧿♾" (sic)</p>.<p>Known for his vibrant personality and infectious energy, Ranveer perfectly compliments Deepika’s grace and poise, creating a unique balance that fans love.</p><p>This year the couple gave their fans a treat by appearing in Rohit Shetty’s <em>Singham Again</em> as Lady Singham and Simmba, yet again cementing their status in the industry as a powerhouse duo of talent and stardom.</p>