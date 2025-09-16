Menu
Fans name star after 'Saiyaara' film, actors Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda react

The YRF film, directed by Mohit Suri, revolves around an upcoming musician with anger issues and a lyricist trying to get over her heartbreak.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 12:23 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 12:23 IST
