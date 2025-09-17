Menu
Andhra delivery boy held for stealing 70 expensive wrist watches in Bengaluru

Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, confessed to the theft. Suspicion had risen as he quit the job abruptly, without notice, 15 days before the FIR was filed.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 22:13 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 22:13 IST
