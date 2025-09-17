Andhra delivery boy held for stealing 70 expensive wrist watches in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested a delivery executive for stealing costly wristwatches from his employer, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The police acted on an FIR filed on September 7, in which a complainant from Critical Logistics accused their employee, 27-year-old Sheshadri Reddy of Hongasandra, of stealing watches, confirmed by CCTV footage.</p>.<p>Reddy’s job involved transporting the watches from the seller to his employer.</p>.<p>Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested near Kudlu Gate. He confessed to the theft. Suspicion had risen as he quit the job abruptly, without notice, 15 days before the FIR was filed.</p>.<p>The police have recovered 70 wristwatches worth an estimated Rs 10 lakh from brands including Fossil, Emporio Armani, and Michael Kors.</p>