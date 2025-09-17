Bengaluru City Corporation commissioners push for road, ward upgrades 

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh urged officials to fast-track road widening by issuing transferable development rights (TDR). He also directed engineers to address pothole complaints received on the ‘Fix My Street’ app and from the traffic police.</p>.<p>In South City Corporation, officials seized 1,300 kg of banned single-use plastic and collected a fine of Rs 2.95 lakh.</p>.<p>Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV inspected the Basavanagudi mustering point, footpaths in NR Colony, the maternity hospital, and Kempabudhi Lake.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Bengaluru City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan instructed officials to prepare a feasibility report to transform Sunkenahalli ward into a model ward. During inspections in Gandhi Bazaar, he directed them to ensure street vendors operate only in designated zones. He also proposed walkathons and cultural events on the redeveloped road before visiting the multi-level parking facility.</p>.<p>Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar visited mustering centres and transfer stations in Sarvagna Nagar constituency. He noted that fewer auto-tippers and compactors had been deployed than required.</p>