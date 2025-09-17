Menu
bengaluru

Bengaluru City Corporation commissioners push for road, ward upgrades 

Bengaluru City Corporation Commissioner instructed officials to prepare a feasibility report to transform Sunkenahalli ward into a model ward
Published 16 September 2025, 22:10 IST
